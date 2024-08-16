PAA seeks suggestions for new logo design

KARACHI: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has invited its employees to contribute ideas for designing a new logo, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a bid to ensure broad participation, the authority has instructed all directors and additional directors to encourage maximum involvement from staff in this creative process.

Employees are requested to submit their logo design suggestions by August 22. The proposals will be reviewed and considered by the Council, with the final decision to be submitted to the PAA Executive for approval.

The authority has also announced that the first three shortlisted proposals will be recognized, though further details on this have yet to be disclosed. This initiative is part of PAA’s efforts to foster inclusivity and creativity within the organization.