PAC begins probe into financial irregularities worth Rs550mln during PTI govt

LAHORE: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC)-II of the Punjab Assembly has launched an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs 550 million during the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

During the Buzdar tenure as Punjab CM, purchases worth Rs286 million were allegedly made without tenders, while procurement worth Rs 263 million violated fundamental regulations.

The committee has taken strict action over these irregularities.

Expressing displeasure over the investigation being limited to junior officials, the committee directed that senior officers be included in the probe.

The committee also rejected the stance of the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) and refused their request to settle audit objections.

All audit paras will remain pending until the investigation is completed.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ata Tarar labeled the £190 million case as “the biggest mega-corruption scandal in Pakistan’s history”, asserting that justice has finally prevailed.

Reacting to the £190 million case verdict, Ata Tarar exclusively talking to ARY News, remarked, “This was an open-and-shut case, and the verdict reflects the triumph of justice.”

Criticizing the PTI leadership, the minister alleged that PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi handed over all the recovered money to the person from whom it was seized.

He questioned, “If there was nothing to hide, why was the issue presented to the federal cabinet in a sealed envelope?”