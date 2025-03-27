web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

PAC begins probe into financial irregularities worth Rs550mln during PTI govt

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC)-II of the Punjab Assembly has launched an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs 550 million during the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

During the Buzdar tenure as Punjab CM, purchases worth Rs286 million were allegedly made without tenders, while procurement worth Rs 263 million violated fundamental regulations.

The committee has taken strict action over these irregularities.

Expressing displeasure over the investigation being limited to junior officials, the committee directed that senior officers be included in the probe.

The committee also rejected the stance of the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) and refused their request to settle audit objections.

All audit paras will remain pending until the investigation is completed.

Read more: PAC refers PTI-era corruption cases to Punjab ACE

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ata Tarar labeled the £190 million case as “the biggest mega-corruption scandal in Pakistan’s history”, asserting that justice has finally prevailed.

Reacting to the £190 million case verdict, Ata Tarar exclusively talking to ARY News, remarked, “This was an open-and-shut case, and the verdict reflects the triumph of justice.”

Criticizing the PTI leadership, the minister alleged that PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi handed over all the recovered money to the person from whom it was seized.

He questioned, “If there was nothing to hide, why was the issue presented to the federal cabinet in a sealed envelope?”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.