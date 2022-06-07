PAC demands complete record of NAB employees from chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) demanded complete record of the NAB employees in a meeting of the Parliament body here, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Acting Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Zahir Shah, appeared in the PAC hearing, presided over by its new chairman Noor Alam Khan.

“The accountability will also be made accountable,” chairman PAC said.

While demanding record of the NAB employees, Noor Alam Khan asked for details of salaries, privileges and period of employment. He directed the NAB employees to submit details of their assets within a period of one month.

“We have regard for the NAB but it has to give reply of questions,” PAC chairman said. He also directed the accountability bureau for audit of the 820 billion rupees recoveries it made.

“The new laws of the NAB, under the hammer, will stabilize or weaken the accountability process,” PTI’s Shibli Faraz questioned. “The law governing the NAB is the Parliament’s mandate,” acting NAB chairman Zahir Shah replied.

“Tell me, if the NAB have any inquiry against me,” PAC Chairman asked the NAB chairman during the hearing. “If yes, I will stay away from the PAC session today,” he added. “I think an inquiry against you has still not been closed,” Acting chairman NAB said. “Where the case against me has reached,” Noor Alam questioned. “If you found innocent, we will definitely write a letter of apology to you. In future we will write an apology letter to all persons who will be found innocent” NAB chairman said.

“If the case against the PAC chairman not yet been closed, he should stay away to chair the session,” Shibli Faraz remarked.

PAC summoned the NAB officials with record in the next session of the PAC on July 07.

