PAC directs audit of all government departments

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to conduct a comprehensive audit of all the government departments to bring transparency to the country’s financial system.

Presiding over the PAC meeting, its Chairman Noor Alam Khan asked the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to take actions against the organizations which were not cooperating in that regard.

He said the AGP should conduct the audit of the NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL), a subsidiary of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to streamline the system.

The AGP officials apprised the committee that they had been provided any record by the NTL authorities so far.

The PAC called for presenting a detailed report of the expenses incurred by the NTL, including the amount spent on the officials travelling in its next sitting.

Meanwhile, the PAC directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide details about the properties rented by Pakistani embassies abroad, especially in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US).

Earlier, the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sought a complete record of Justice Mazahir Naqvi’s assets.

The 13 members of the Public Accounts Committee approved the scrutiny of Justice Mazahir Naqvi’s assets and income while Senator Mohsin Aziz apposed the inquiry.

Noor Alam Khan, PAC chairman said that it is not about Justice Mazahir Naqvi or someone else, the committee will not spare anyone who is accused of corruption.