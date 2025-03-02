PAC refers PTI-era corruption cases to Punjab ACE

The Punjab Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has decided to investigate corruption cases from the PTI government era, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, 18 financial misconduct cases from 2019 have been shifted to the Anti-Corruption Department. PAC Punjab has assigned investigations into financial irregularities within the Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad DHOs to the Director General of Anti-Corruption.

Additionally, PAC-III has sought assistance from the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team to ensure a thorough probe.

The committee has also requested essential records related to the Usman Buzdar administration, including documents from the health department and other sectors.

Officials failing to comply with record submission may face strict action, PAC Punjab warned.

It is noteworthy that two weeks ago, a PAC Punjab investigative report revealed that government funds were misused in public schools in D.G. Khan.

The report stated that expenditures on school infrastructure and furniture were made without formal approval, and in 2020-21, the District Education Authority spent Rs99 million, yet no verification of these purchases could be confirmed.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ata Tarar labeled the £190 million case as “the biggest mega-corruption scandal in Pakistan’s history”, asserting that justice has finally prevailed.

Reacting to the £190 million case verdict, Ata Tarar exclusively talking to ARY News, remarked, “This was an open-and-shut case, and the verdict reflects the triumph of justice.”

Criticizing the PTI leadership, the minister alleged that PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi handed over all the recovered money to the person from whom it was seized.

He questioned, “If there was nothing to hide, why was the issue presented to the federal cabinet in a sealed envelope?”