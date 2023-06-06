PAC reviews audit objections of ministry of aviation for 2019-20

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday review the Ministry of Aviation 2019-20 audit objections, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Chairman Noor Alam Khan chaired a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) where the audit objections of the Ministry of Aviation for the fiscal year 2019-20 were reviewed.

During the meeting, Chairman Noor Alam Khan lauded the arrests made in connection with the unfortunate incidents that occurred on May 9 in Punjab, on the other hand, condemned the actions taken against the parents of the individuals held accountable for the May 9 events.

He said that innocent citizens should not be subjected to any form of harassment or intimidation.

He stressed the need to protect the rights and dignity of all individuals, especially the elderly, and called upon the Chief Secretary of Punjab to take immediate measures to prevent any form of police harassment directed towards innocent elderly citizens.

Furthermore, Noor Alam Khan underscored the importance of holding accountable any officials found guilty of harassing senior citizens.