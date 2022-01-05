PAC session questions performance of power companies

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee expressed disappointment over the worsening situation of the power distribution companies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PAC session chaired by Rana Tanvir Hussain reviewed the audit paras of the Ministry of Energy for Year 2019-20.

PAC chair while expressing resentment over the worsening situation of the DISCOs said that only politicians are facing disgrace but the the power companies CEOs have ever named for their misdeeds.

“The power companies should always be questioned about how to prevent the power theft,” PAC member Ayaz Sadiq said.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that the energy sector has besieged the economy, as the sector’s shortcomings added to the line losses. The power companies should devise a separate strategy for each circle, he suggested.

“When the electricity is being stolen, how the power supply maintained,” Khawaja Asif posed question. “The recoveries won’t improve until and unless social pressure not being applied,” he said.

The Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) have to recover Rs. 367 billion arrears in Balochistan, a power sector official told the session.

“All circular debt being created here,” Rana Tanvir remarked. “The electricity for agriculture tube-wells of Balochistan being diverted to others,” Kh Asif said.

“Here chief secretary not paying the bill of his office, why the power supply not disconnected” Rana Tanvir asked.

