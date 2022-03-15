CWC2022: Pacer Diana Baig wins the internet with another talent

Pakistan women cricket team’s pacer Diana Baig wins the internet with her viral rendition of Ranveer Singh’s ‘Apna Time Aayega’.

The viral video shared by ICC on social media sees the Pakistani team’s bowler Diana Baig showcase her yet another talent, as she aced Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s chartbuster rap ‘Apna Time Aayega’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

While interacting with ICC Digital Insider and presenter Sanjana Ganesan, wicketkeeper of the team, Muneeba Ali hinted at the singing talent of Baig, who then left the anchor spellbound with her rendition of catchy number ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from 2019 Bollywood smasher ‘Gully Boy’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The video has gone viral across social media platforms garnering heart-warming compliments for the player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Baig (@dianabaigoffical)

Diana Baig of Gilgit-Baltistan is the only player from the region in the squad. Moreover, she is a double-international, capped in both cricket and football for Pakistan.

Though the sportswoman has managed only two wickets in the tournament so far.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Girls in Green’ remains bottom of the standings at the World Cup with a winless streak, after the newcomers Bangladesh registered their first point on the table with a 9-run defeat to the national team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup)

Comments