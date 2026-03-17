Utility store employees get good news

The payment of a compensation package for employees of the Utility Stores has begun from Monday.

Authorities say the compensation package has been uploaded to the AGPR portal to facilitate payments to 4,459 employees of utility stores across the country.

The first instalment, amounting to 40 percent of the total compensation package, will be credited to the employees’ bank accounts.

The Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USCP) was a Pakistani state-owned enterprise that operated chain stores throughout the country, providing basic commodities to the general public at prices lower than those in the open market, as they were subsidized by the government. It was the country’s largest chain-store network, operating 5,939 locations before being dissolved in 2025.

Utility Stores Corporation was governed by a board of directors and headed by a managing director. Public business organizations or the public could ask the courts in Pakistan to hold hearings if they had concerns about the quality of items being sold at the stores.

Utility Stores Corporation was established in 1971 to provide price relief on food and beverages to the low income segment of society.

It started with only 20 stores acquired from the Staff Welfare Organization. Its purpose was to supply the public, particularly the poorer sections, with clean, graded, and hygienically suitable food and non-food items free from adulteration.