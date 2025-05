PAF chief visits residence of Shaheed Usman Yousaf, offers fateha

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visited the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed in Rawalpindi to offer fateha and to convey his condolences to the bereaved family.

The PAF chief paid rich tribute to Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed, who gave the supreme sacrifice and embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during the recent enemy attack on an operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu assured the family of the Shaheed officer that the services and sacrifices of our martyrs will forever be etched in the nation’s memory and honored with unwavering reverence.

He also offered Fateha for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in heaven and prayed that Allah Almighty grant patience to the bereaved family.

Later, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visited Combined Military Hospital Rawalpindi, where he met with injured personnel from Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army as well as civilians who sustained injuries during the conflict.

He also received a comprehensive medical briefing on their condition and interacted with the wounded personnel, lauding their resilience and unwavering courage in the face of adversity.

He directed the hospital staff that the best possible medical care and administrative support be provided to the injured personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Air Staff reiterated Pakistan Air Force’s steadfast resolve to defend the aerial frontiers of Pakistan at every cost and to uphold the legacy of valour and commitment demonstrated by its personnel in the line of duty.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT