PAF contingent in KSA to participate in Spears of Victory-2026 exercise

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent comprising F-16 Block-52 fighter aircraft, alongside dedicated air and ground crew, has arrived at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to participate in the multinational aerial combat Exercise Spears of Victory-2026, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a press release.

The exercise involves the active participation of fighter jets and combat support units from several nations, including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, France, Italy, Greece, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the statement, this initiative provides a valuable opportunity to enhance interoperability, operational synergy, and mutual understanding among the participating air forces. Key areas of focus include large force employment, night composite air operations, integrated intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as operations within advanced electronic warfare environments.

Through participation in this multinational forum, the PAF aims to bolster interoperability with partner air forces and validate its operational preparedness in a contested, technology-driven battlespace.

For this international deployment, the Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft undertook a non-stop flight from their home base in Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, displaying the long-range operational reach and expeditionary capabilities of the PAF.

During the exercise, PAF pilots flying advanced F-16 Block-52 aircraft equipped with modern avionics and Beyond Visual Range capabilities will be pitted against aircrews of participating air forces operating a wide array of sophisticated combat aircraft.

The Pakistan Air Force’s participation in Exercise Spears of Victory-2026 highlights its unwavering commitment to regional and international military cooperation.

Furthermore, it emphasizes the PAF’s professional excellence and its proven ability to operate effectively alongside the world’s leading contemporary air forces in varied and challenging operational settings.