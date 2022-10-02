PAF continues relief, rehabilitation operations in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is making all-out efforts in the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations in flood-affected areas.

According to the PAF spokesperson, PAF is assisting state institutions for provisioning of medical support & rehabilitation process in the flood-hit areas of KP, Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

PAF Medical Lab Collection Points are also actively involved in the diagnosis of water-borne diseases amongst flood affectees whereas PAF medical teams are making utmost efforts for timely provision of health facilities to the flood victims.

During the last 24 hours, 17740 cooked food packs, 207 water bottles and 1350 ration packs were distributed amongst the needy families of Uthal, Lakhra, Matyari, Shahdadkot, Sohbatpur, Qila Abdullah, Fazilpur, Jhaal Magsi, Hajipur, Basti Sher Muhammad, Basti Jageer Gabool and other far-flung flood affected areas.

Moreover, 400 patients were also attended by medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in the field medical camps.

PAF has always remained at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. The current relief and rehabilitation operations are practical manifestation of Pakistan Air Force’s resolve to extend support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

