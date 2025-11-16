PAF fighter jets give ceremonial aerial welcome to Jordan's King Abdullah II

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter aircraft accorded a warm and ceremonial welcome to King Abdullah II of Jordan upon his arrival in Islamabad.

A six-ship formation of JF-17 Thunder and F-16 Falcon fighter jets escorted and saluted the Jordanian monarch’s aircraft, surrounding it in a ceremonial aerial formation as a mark of respect.

The grand reception symbolised the brotherly relations and mutual respect between the two nations.

The formation leader of the Pakistan Air Force presented the royal salute to King Abdullah II on behalf of Pakistan’s armed forces.

The aerial reception in Pakistan’s airspace stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and fraternity shared between Pakistan and Jordan.

The modern, multi-role capabilities of the JF-17 Thunder and F-16 Falcon reflect the advanced operational strength of the Pakistan Air Force. Extending such aerial salutes to leaders of brotherly nations has long been a gesture of goodwill and honour in Pakistan’s military tradition.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, in February, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye, accompanied by the First Lady, also undertook a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Upon entering Pakistan’s airspace, his aircraft was similarly received by PAF JF-17 fighter jets, while the formal airport reception took place at Islamabad Airport by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other senior officials.