PAF Airmen graduate at Korangi Academy in passing-out parade

KARACHI: A passing-out parade of trainees was held at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Airmen Academy, Korangi, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, passing Out Parade of Trainees Entries No 2306, 2406 and 2412 was held today at PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi. President NASTP Advisory Board was the Chief Guest and was received by Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen Academy. A total of 1155 trainees from Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy and allied countries successfully completed their training.

Addressing the parade, the Chief Guest highlighted PAF’s professionalism, combat readiness and international recognition. He emphasized that the Academy is imparting modern, future-oriented training in line with the vision of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Air Staff, to meet emerging warfare challenges. He underscored PAF’s operational success and preparedness, including the effective conduct of multi-domain operations.

Trophies were awarded to outstanding performers. Aircraftman Sergeant Ahmed Hussain Arif won the Chief of Air Staff Trophy for Overall Best Performance, Aircraftman Hamza Ali secured the Asghar Khan Trophy, Aircraftman Ahmed Hussain Arif received the Nur Khan Trophy, Academy Sergeant Aircraftman Shafaat Noor clinched the Air Officer Commanding Trophy, while LAC THGND Herath of Sri Lanka was awarded Best Foreign Trainee Trophy.

The Chief Guest congratulated the graduating airmen and their parents and commended the Academy’s staff for their dedication and professionalism.

PAF’s Contingent Accomplishes Non-Stop Flight to Azerbaijan

Earlier, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent comprising the cutting-edge JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets, accompanied by skilled air and ground crew, had landed in Azerbaijan to participate in the bilateral aerial combat exercise Indus Shield Alpha.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a remarkable display of operational prowess and endurance, PAF fighters accomplished a non-stop flight from their home base in Pakistan to Azerbaijan, executing flawless in-flight air-to-air refuelling operations.

The intricate mid-air refuelling operation, executed with utmost precision by PAF’s own IL-78 aerial tanker, reaffirmed the long-range capability of PAF fighter jets and showcased the professional excellence and preparedness of PAF aircrew to undertake extended international deployments.

Exercise ‘Indus Shield Alpha’ aims to enhance mutual understanding, tactical coordination and interoperability between the two brotherly Air Forces.