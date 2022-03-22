PAF pilots martyred as trainer jet crashes near Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A trainer jet of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said PAF spokesperson on Tuesday.

The jet was on a training mission when it crashed near Peshawar, killing both the pilots. The Air Headquarters has constituted a committee to find out the causes behind the jet crash incident.

In a separate incident, last year, two pilots of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) ejected and landed safely after a fighter jet crashed during a training session near Attock.

Responding to the incident the Pakistan Air force (PAF) authorities had said no reports of any life losses have emerged from the ground, while both the pilots in the training jet had ejected the crashing flight timely and landed safely as well.

The Air Headquarters had constituted a board to learn facts on how and why the fighter jet crashed, PAF had said.

