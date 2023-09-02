PAF contingent showcases its capabilities at “bright star 2023” in Egypt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent has showcased its exceptional capabilities alongside its JF-17 Thunder fighter jets at multinational-air exercise “bright star 2023” in Egypt, ARY News reported.

As per details, Multi-national Air Exercise “Bright Star 2023” kicked off at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base. The exercise aims to promote interoperability among the participating nations, fostering shared learning opportunities.

Designed to simulate realistic aerial warfare scenarios, Exercise Bright Star provides an invaluable opportunity for participating Air Forces to assess their operational readiness in real-time.

Over the course of two weeks, the exercise will bring together air, naval, and ground assets of the participating nations in the desert terrain of North-West Cairo, Egypt.

A total of 34 countries including Pakistan, the United States of America, India, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Greece, and Qatar will be participating in this prestigious event.

In light of the complex security environment and contemporary strategic challenges, exercises like Bright Star 2023 enable the Pakistan Air Force to enhance its interoperability with friendly nations.

Earlier, the contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) landed back at an operational air base of PAF after successful participation in International Flight Tactical Exercise Anatolian Eagle-2023 held at Konya, Turkiye.

Air Marshal Irfan Ahmad, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Projects), Pakistan Air Force, witnessed the closing ceremony of the exercise and appreciated the efforts of the PAF contingent for making the exercise a great success, a PAF news release said.

He also lauded the PAF air and ground crew for the smooth and professional conduct of this significant exercise which was aimed at validating interoperability in the face of realistic contemporary air combat scenarios.