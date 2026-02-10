PAF demonstrates high-tempo combat operations in ‘Golden Eagle’ drill

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has successfully conducted its major exercise, “Golden Eagle,” at the Southern Air Command, showcasing the force’s full spectrum of operational capabilities, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement today.

According to the military media wing, Pakistan Air Force successfully conducted Exercise Golden Eagle in the Southern Air Command’s area of responsibility, aimed at validating combat readiness and operational agility through the synchronized employment of PAF’s complete combat potential. The exercise was conducted on a Two-Force construct, focusing on AI-enabled, net-centric operations while integrating indigenous niche, disruptive and smart technologies in line with evolving regional security dynamics.

Operating within a robust Integrated Air Defence System, friendly forces shaped the battlespace through seamless fusion of kinetic operations with cyber, space and Electro-Magnetic Spectrum Operations. The kinetic phase featured First-Shoot, First-Kill swing-role combat aircraft equipped with long-range BVR air-to-air missiles, extended-range stand-off weapons and precision strike capabilities, supported by Airborne Early Warning & Control platforms and Air-to-Air Refuellers.

A key highlight of the exercise was Manned–Unmanned Teaming, with deep-reach killer drones and loitering munitions operating in a highly contested, congested and degraded environment, validating PAF’s capability to conduct high-tempo operations in modern warfare. The exercise was executed under unified command and control from the Next-Generation All-Domain Command & Control Centre, Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

The successful conduct of Exercise Golden Eagle reaffirms Pakistan Air Force’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a high state of operational preparedness, leveraging indigenous innovation and effectively countering emerging and future security challenges.