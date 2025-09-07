PAF’s victory in Bunyanum Marsoos demonstrates its capability: Air chief

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu says the victory of Pakistan Air Force in Marka-e-Haq, Bunyanum-Marsoos has once again proved the will and capability of the Air Force to guard aerial frontiers of the country.

He was addressing at the central Martyrs’ Day ceremony at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Sunday.

Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu emphasized that Martyrs’ Day symbolizes the extraordinary bravery, impeccable professionalism and unparalleled spirit of sacrifice demonstrated by the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The Air Chief underscored the proud legacy of sacrifice, courage and professionalism that defines the Pakistan Air Force.

He paid heartfelt tribute to those who laid down their lives in defence the motherland.

Zaheer Ahmed Baber said that well-cognizant of the fast-changing security dynamics, Pakistan Air Force stands committed to its mission with singularity of purpose.

Paying homage to the heroes of the Pakistan Air Force, the Air Chief said we owe our heroes an eternal debt of gratitude for their supreme sacrifices, which serve as an enduring example for future generations.

He expressed unwavering solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate and indigenous struggle for the right to self-determination.

The Air Chief affirmed that Pakistan Air Force would remain committed to advancing its capabilities in space, electronic warfare, cyber technologies, niche domains and indigenous defence production to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation.

Later, Chief of the Air Staff laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the martyrs and offered Fateha for the departed souls.