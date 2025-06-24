A Crisis of Credibility: The Propaganda Machine Humiliates India

The revelations from the National Investigation Agency’s probe into the Pahalgam massacre are not merely an intelligence blunder; they are a damning indictment of a government so blinded by its own propaganda that it has sacrificed India’s credibility on the global stage. If your own premier investigative body concludes that the men you used to justify a military strike weren’t even there, how can you expect the world to trust a single word you say?

This is the grim reality Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government now faces. Looking back, the speed of it all is what’s most unsettling. Before the smoke had cleared, before the families could even properly grieve, there was a verdict, delivered with absolute certainty. The now-debunked sketches weren’t just a mistake; they were the foundation for a war cry. A true leader would have sought truth, and truth is patient. But this felt different. It was the behavior of a gambler, not a statesman—throwing down a flimsy card and hoping to provoke a reaction. There’s a haunting question that hangs in the air: Was he hoping for conflict? Was the sound of his own warplanes in the sky a price he was willing, perhaps even eager, to pay?

The narrative put forth by the government and its ideological parent, the RSS, has completely unraveled. Their obsession with crafting a story of aggressive victimhood has cost India both its dignity and its footing in international diplomacy. How can Indian diplomats now stand before the world and make claims about Pakistani aggression when their own NIA has exposed the initial evidence as baseless?

This begs the most serious of questions. The swiftness of the initial accusation, the release of faulty sketches within 30 minutes, the refusal to allow international media access, and the missing autopsy reports—these are not the hallmarks of a confused state, but potentially of a complicit one. This is why the words “False Flag” are no longer confined to the whispers of conspiracy theorists but are being debated openly. It appears to be a calculated operation designed for domestic consumption and international provocation.

And what of the masterminds? The public is told of sprawling terror networks, yet the truth remains elusive. Has India been able to catch the real perpetrators and present them to the world? No. The entire affair has shown that the government has failed to provide a coherent story, let alone secure its borders or deliver justice.

This leads to the darkest and most unsettling of possibilities—that elements within the Indian state itself, under this regime, may be implicated. When one looks at the pattern from Pahalgam to the Pulwama attack, a terrifying consistency emerges: highly emotional events that defy logical security explanation, followed by a rush to war with Pakistan, all while critical evidence remains shrouded in secrecy. The allegation that RAW and the Modi government itself could be behind these tragedies, once unthinkable, is gaining traction because the government’s actions have made it a plausible explanation for the inexplicable. Mr. Modi will be exposed eventually; the truth always finds a way.

The government of Pakistan must now move beyond mere condemnations. It has a moral and legal obligation to bring this case before the International Court of Justice. The world deserves to see the evidence of how false information was used to bring two nuclear powers to the brink of war.

The RSS’s campaign of propaganda has not made India look strong. It has made India look dishonest, incompetent, and reckless. In its zeal to frame an enemy, it has ended up framing itself, leaving the nation humiliated and its credibility in tatters.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of ARYNews or its management.