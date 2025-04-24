Pir Pagara vows to stand by Pakistan Army against any Indian misadventure

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Chief, Pir Pagara expressed vowed to stand by Pakistan Army against any Indian misadventure in the aftermath of Pahalgam incident.

In a statement, Pir Pagara urged that political differences can be addressed later; now is the time to think about the protection and defense of Pakistan, not politics.

He reiterated that the defense of the motherland takes precedence over all else.

Pir Pagara also instructed his party members to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army. “The nation and Hur Jamaat stand with the armed forces at any critical juncture.”

He prayed that Allah Almighty protect Pakistan from all kinds of dangers.

Tensions are running high after Indian media started accusing Pakistan of Pahalgam attack.

Read more: NSC meets today to discuss Pakistan’s response after India’s water treaty move

Pakistan has vowed befitting response to any misadventure by India under the garb of Pahalgam false flag operation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a statement warned India of comprehensive response to any aggression, stating that Pakistan is always on high alert due to the hostile nature of its neighbour.

Khawaja Asif said that India has been trying to exit the Indus Waters Treaty for a long time, adding that Pakistan will not hesitate to respond if India takes any hostile action.

He made it clear that the Indus Waters Treaty, which has the World Bank as a guarantor, does not allow India to make unilateral decisions. He said that the treaty will be a top agenda item in the upcoming National Security Committee meeting.