Butcher of Gujarat orchestrated Pahalgam attack: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday termed Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi ‘Butcher of Gujarat’ who orchestrated the Pahalgam attack to divert attention away from his domestic failures.

Addressing a rally in Karachi organised against Indian misadventure outside the Karachi Press Club, the chief minister said that within just 10 minutes of the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan was blamed without any investigation. He said that Pakistan has always been a victim of terrorism and has consistently offered international investigations into the matter from the outset

Besides Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami, Awami National Party, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-Quaid also participated in the demonstration.

The chief minister mentioned that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership had reached out to the global community, including the United Nations, offering full cooperation and mediation. However, India rejected these gestures for peace and instead launched nighttime attacks on six separate locations, resulting in the deaths of innocent civilians.

“Our armed forces responded in a manner that forced India to wave the white flag within hours,” Murad declared. “The Pakistan Air Force shot down five Indian aircraft and a drone. We held back only to avoid escalation; otherwise, not a single Indian jet would have survived.”

The chief minister insisted that this response was not an act of arrogance but a demonstration of the nation’s unity and resolve. He quoted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stating, “We are peaceful, but if our homeland is threatened, there will be no compromise.”

The chief minister proudly noted the presence of athletes who had recently defeated Indian boxers at the event, further boosting national morale.

“In just a few hours, representatives from all political parties stood united with our armed forces,” he concluded his speech, leading the crowd in passionate chants of `Pakistan Zindabad’.

The CM reaffirmed that if necessary, the nation’s 250 million citizens are prepared to sacrifice even the last drop of their blood for Pakistan.

Those who spoke on the occasion include the Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, ANP’s provincial Minister Shahi Syed, Jamaat Islami leaders, Senator-Elect Waqar Mahdi of PPP, Jamaat Islami and PML-Q leaders.