India has been facing diplomatic isolation following the Pahalgam false flag operation, as key global powers have discarded its warlike attitude, ARY News reported.

Despite frequent efforts, India has not been able to get international support, with Russia, the United States, and the European Union requesting sensitive communication with Pakistan.

India has been advised by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the matters with Pakistan to find a solution.

According to reports, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s stance on regional peace.

Sergey Lavrov highlighted the need for limitation and diplomacy, stating concerns over rising tensions.

Foreign Office of Pakistan reoffered for international, transparent, and independent investigations into the Pahalgam false flag operation.

Switzerland has also offered its assistance in facilitating the inquiry.

Additionally, Pakistan and Russia collaborated to discuss enhancing bilateral relations, repeating their commitment to the alliance across multiple sectors.

The operation further made it necessary to engage in diplomatic engagement to guarantee stability in the region.

Pakistan decided to brief the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on India’s alleged false flag operation in Pahalgam and the resulting escalation of tensions in the region.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar instructed Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations to initiate steps for convening a Security Council meeting.

The UNSC session aimed to inform members of India’s aggressive conduct and its threat to regional peace and stability. Pakistan also highlighted the Indian government’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as a violation of international agreements.

The country intends to present a comprehensive account of the humanitarian and diplomatic fallout of India’s actions, including the abrupt cancellation of Pakistani visas and forced repatriation of patients undergoing medical treatment in India.