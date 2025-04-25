US Takes No Position on Kashmir, State Deptt

WASHINGTON: The United States’ State Department on Thursday condemned the killings of tourists in Indian-Occupied Kashmir but made it clear that the US takes no position on the issue of Jammu & Kashmir.

During a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, in her opening remarks, condemned the killings. “As President Trump and Secretary Rubio have made clear, the United States stands with India, strongly condemns all acts of terrorism. We pray for the lives of those lost and for the recovery of the injured and call for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice.”

Responding to a question, she described the situation as horrible but indicated that those were the extent of the comments at this point. “What I can tell you is that it’s a rapidly changing situation, and we are monitoring it closely, as you might imagine. And we, of course, are not taking a position on the status of Jammu & Kashmir,” she added.

When asked about President Trump’s offer in his first term to mediate on the Kashmir issue, Tammy Bruce said, “I am not going to be remarking on it. I appreciate this, and perhaps we will come back to you with another subject. I will say nothing more on that situation.”

UN urges India, Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint Pahalgam attack