When news breaks about attacks like the recent one in Pahalgam, Indian Occupied Kashmir, it often triggers a familiar, uneasy sense for observers watching the long-strained relationship between Pakistan and India.

There’s a recurring shadow hanging over these events – the persistent suspicion concerning India’s potential reliance on false flag operations. As expected, scrutiny follows such incidents, questions arise about the official story. But what often feels deeply concerning is the reaction from the Indian government: rather than embracing transparency, the reflex seems to be suppressing dissenting voices. Reports circulate, picked up by media in both countries and beyond, suggesting official efforts to silence anyone who dares question the state’s version of events. It’s become hard to overlook what seems like an intensifying crackdown on journalists and critics within India who challenge the preferred narrative.

The very real dangers faced by those who push back are starkly illustrated by events like the reported death of a journalist from Dainik Jagran, allegedly connected to ruling party elements. Such tragedies don’t feel like isolated incidents; they seem more like grim warnings sent to the populace: step out of line, especially on sensitive topics like Pahalgam or Kashmir, and expect consequences – arrest, intimidation, maybe worse. It inevitably leads observers to wonder about the government’s priorities. Is narrative control more important than addressing legitimate concerns or uncovering difficult truths? The impression left is one of a leadership deeply apprehensive, perhaps even fearful, of what independent inquiry might reveal – fearful enough, it seems, to potentially resort to silencing those who seek answers.

Looking at the Pahalgam attack in its context – happening within the tense landscape of occupied Kashmir – it resonates with what many analysts see as a broader Indian strategy: leveraging moments of violence to shape public opinion, stir nationalist feelings, and crucially, distract from domestic woes. The spectre of false flag accusations hangs heavy, drawing almost unavoidable comparisons to the infamous Pulwama attack in 2019. That event, while a profound loss for India, was followed by credible analyses suggesting it might have been politically exploited, perhaps even staged, to galvanize support ahead of elections. For years, this playbook seems to have been active: suspected false flags functioning as political accelerant, intensifying anti-Pakistan sentiment and serving the ruling BJP’s interests.

Reflecting on earlier incidents reinforces this unease. The Uri attack in 2016 saw India claim significant successes, yet tangible proof, like the verifiable presentation of enemy casualties, remained elusive, breeding lasting doubt. Similarly, after the Pathankot attack in 2016, bold governmental declarations about military responses were made, while the foundational facts of the attack itself stayed frustratingly vague. There’s a disheartening sense of déjà vu, watching how potentially tragic events can be seemingly manipulated for political ends while clarity remains deliberately obscured.

Then there was India’s particularly sharp-edged threat following Pathankot and now Pahalgam: the vow to unilaterally cut off Pakistan’s vital river water, effectively weaponizing a shared resource governed by the Indus Waters Treaty. This felt like a profoundly aggressive posture. Yet, the weight of expert opinion quickly dismantled the threat’s credibility. The Treaty itself is clear – unilateral disruption is prohibited. More practically, India simply lacks the required infrastructure; its water storage on the crucial western rivers pales in comparison to Pakistan’s capacity downstream. That enormous disparity rendered the threat impotent, revealing it as, perhaps, cynical posturing – an attempt to intimidate without the means to deliver, showing scant regard for international norms or regional stability. Even previous, smaller attempts by India to subtly manipulate water flows proved strategically insignificant.

Interestingly, even within India, reports suggest a measure of public skepticism about such maximalist government claims. Observers note prominent Indian voices acknowledging the sheer impracticality of, for instance, diverting major rivers – projects requiring decades and vast sums. This internal reality check seems to bolster the view that much of the heated rhetoric serves a domestic political purpose rather than reflecting genuine policy or capability.

And the effort to control the narrative doesn’t stop at borders. India’s recent decision to ban numerous Pakistani YouTube channels feels like a blatant attempt to curate what its citizens can see and hear. Blocking access to alternative perspectives, especially those challenging the government line, raises alarms about freedom of information. It looks less like national security and more like a fear of transparency, a move towards restricting thought that feels distinctly out of step with democratic principles.

Despite these control measures, it does seem the international community is growing more attuned to these dynamics. Pakistan has persistently highlighted its concerns on global platforms – raising issues of alleged false flags and disinformation. There’s a sense this message is slowly penetrating, leading to more critical examination of India’s narratives and actions globally. People seem to be increasingly aware of the potential for manipulation, understanding that heightened rhetoric might be linked to domestic political calculations or efforts to mask internal difficulties.

Ultimately, the picture that emerges for many observers is one of a calculated strategy of distraction employed by India’s leadership. Cultivating an atmosphere of fear, pointing fingers outward (often towards Pakistan), and clamping down on internal dissent appears to be a method for deflecting attention from economic strains, social tensions, or governance shortcomings. The noticeable consolidation of authority and shrinking space for critique feel like key components of this approach.

Pahalgam, then, isn’t just an isolated event but feels like another marker in this concerning trend. It underscores the crucial need to resist allowing the truth to be suffocated by political agendas or state-sponsored silence. These tactics – suspected false flags, media suppression, hollow threats – aren’t just geopolitically risky for South Asia; they actively corrode the democratic values India claims to represent. Staying watchful, demanding transparency, and valuing truth feel more critical than ever, because only through genuine understanding can the path towards lasting peace in the region be found.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of ARY News or its management.