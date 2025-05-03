As I examine the evidence presented concerning the “Pahalgam False Flag Operation,” I am confronted with the stark reality of actions taken by state institutions within India. The facts laid bare paint a deeply damning picture: elements within India’s intelligence community, specifically RAW, driven by political motives associated with the BJP, ruthlessly orchestrated events leading to the deliberate sacrifice of Indian civilian lives. This transcends policy missteps; it exposes a profound moral bankruptcy – the Indian state turning savagely against its own innocent citizens for political advantage.

The evidence is irrefutable: Indian civilian lives were not caught in crossfire; they were murdered as part of a calculated, “pre-meditated” plan executed by state machinery. RAW and the BJP demonstrably showed “no regard for Indian lives” – specifically civilian lives – to achieve their “narrow political ends.” This forces me, and indeed should shock the global community, to accept a brutal truth: elements of the Indian state are capable of this horrific betrayal – engineering the deaths of its own civilians. Consequently, any claim to trustworthiness regarding official narratives on sensitive matters is utterly destroyed. What other monstrous truths are they concealing or fabricating? The very foundation of trust between the governed and the government in India has been obliterated by these sickening actions.

The term ‘strategic sacrifice’ applied to civilians becomes even more grotesque and indefensible – it is nothing more than a despicable euphemism for mass murder. Based on the concrete evidence of this operation, deliberately causing the death of India’s own civilians is cold-blooded slaughter, cynically cloaked in manipulative jargon by those in power. Killing innocent civilians can never be redefined as ‘strategy’. This operation definitively exposes the disturbing ethical void within the responsible command structures and the political leadership that sanctioned it.

This reality imposes an unbearable ethical burden on any state personnel, including soldiers, who might have been ordered to facilitate or cover up these civilian deaths. Such orders force personnel into an impossible moral quagmire, compelling them to fundamentally question the legitimacy of the commands they obey, especially when those commands result in the death of the very citizens they are meant to protect. They are asked to serve the state, but these events prove this service was horrifically twisted into facilitating murder for a hidden political agenda.

The specific reports, drawn directly from the leaked Urdu document detailing the operation, unequivocally confirm the internal chaos and subsequent high-level cover-up following the exposure of these civilian killings. The dismissal of Lt. Gen. DS Rana, the Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency, and his punitive transfer to Andaman & Nicobar, is directly and inescapably tied to the failure and explosive exposure of this Pahalgam operation targeting civilians. The critical RAW document, detailing the entire insidious plan, which was leaked from General Rana’s own office, blew the lid off the operation, inflicting severe embarrassment on the government and RAW and implicating multiple security bodies in the plot against civilians. This leak triggered the resulting crisis. This dismissal was not isolated; it followed the removal of Deputy Air Marshal Sujit Pushpakar Dharkar and the earlier replacement of Lt. Gen. MV Suchindra Kumar as Northern Army Commander – a clear pattern confirming the operation’s catastrophic failure and the frantic, corrupt attempts at damage control and finding scapegoats at the highest levels for the massacre of civilians. The intense mental pressure and corrosive uncertainty spreading through the military ranks, potentially aware of or complicit in these actions against civilians, as analysts noted, are the direct, unavoidable consequences.

The evidence extends damningly to sections of the Indian media landscape and the Defence Ministry, proving their complicity in covering up this “clandestine operation” against civilians. Key Indian news channels demonstrably cannot be trusted, having acted as willing partners in disseminating the state’s manipulative narrative surrounding these deaths. The only rational recourse for anyone seeking truth is to bypass these compromised domestic channels entirely, employing tools like VPNs and seeking alternative international perspectives. This stark necessity underscores the deep crisis of credibility and mandates an immediate, full-scale investigation into the media’s collaboration and its links to the ministry in perpetuating this deceit about civilian lives.

Within this operation’s framework, the people of Kashmir were predictably treated as expendable pawns, designated collateral damage, potentially forming the civilian victim pool. This false flag operation, explicitly designed to justify harsher crackdowns by creating civilian casualties and manipulating political outcomes, has predictably and violently worsened the cycle of state aggression, alienation, and festering unrest. It was an intentional act to sabotage any chance of genuine peace by spilling civilian blood.

Based on the undeniable, hard evidence presented regarding the “Pahalgam False Flag Operation,” the conclusion is an unequivocal indictment. It reveals state-sanctioned murder of civilians, a sickening betrayal of the public trust, extensive high-level cover-ups, and calculated, corrupt media manipulation. The documented fallout within the military command structure fully corroborates the execution of this significant and appalling operation against innocent people. The damage inflicted upon institutional integrity, basic morality, and the fundamental bond of trust between the Indian state and its citizens is catastrophic and demands immediate, decisive international scrutiny and accountability, far beyond mere investigation. The presented facts scream for justice for the murdered civilians.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of ARY News or its management.