A pair of ripped and dirty 1880s jeans sold for a whopping price of Rs19 million ($87400) and is placed to view ‘by appointment only’ in the United States of America (USA).

The dirty jeans were discovered by the Self-described “denim archaeologist” Micheal Harris in an abandoned mine. He then sold it to Denim Doctors at Durango Vintage Festivus, in Aztec, New Mexico.

“These jeans are extremely rare — especially in this fantastic worn condition and size,” Los Angeles-based bidder Zip Stevenson told an international news channel.

“There’s a couple of soft spots on the jeans that could use a bit of reinforcement but otherwise they’re super-duper solid jeans,” the owner of Denim Doctors repair shop commented.

Stevenson, who purchased the jeans alongside Kyle Hautner, says these 1880s Levi’s jeans are so rare that only a couple of other pairs from the period are known to exist today. These newly discovered jeans were in good condition with few minor repairs.

There is a label inside the jeans that reads “The only kind made by white labor,” this is the slogan adopted by the band after the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which banned Chinese workers from entering the US.

The new owner of the Jeans said that it’s an artefact and those who want to view it, have to book an appointment.

