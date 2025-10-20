Pak-Afghan border likely to reopen within 24 to 48 hours: Sources

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan-Afghanistan border is expected to reopen within the next 24 to 48 hours, diplomatic sources told ARY News.

According to diplomatic sources, officials from both countries have agreed to reopen the border, which has remained closed amid heightened hostilities. Pakistani officials said that if no new dispute arises, the Torkham crossing will soon be reopened to restore trade and travel between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Hostilities between the two neighbouring nations escalated sharply after Taliban and allied militants launched coordinated attacks on Pakistani border posts overnight on October 11–12, 2025. The Pakistan Army responded with a strong counteroffensive, killing scores of attackers and capturing multiple enemy positions.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Afghan Taliban and Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij carried out an unprovoked assault along the Pak-Afghan border. The “cowardly action,” which included cross-border fire and limited raids, aimed to destabilize border areas and facilitate terrorism under FAK’s nefarious designs.

Exercising the right to self-defence, Pakistan’s alert armed forces decisively repelled the attack across multiple sectors, inflicting heavy casualties on Taliban fighters and affiliated militants.

Precision strikes and targeted operations were carried out against Taliban camps, posts, training facilities, and terrorist networks operating from Afghan territory — including elements linked to Fitna al-Khawarij (FAK), Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH), and ISKP/Daesh. The military stated that all measures were taken to minimize collateral damage and protect civilian lives.

Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree to Ceasefire

Following days of intense clashes, the Afghan Taliban regime reportedly reached out to the government of Qatar, seeking its mediation to facilitate dialogue with Pakistan amid the ongoing Pak-Afghan conflict.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that the Afghan interim government formally requested Qatar to mediate and help establish communication with Islamabad. In response, Qatari authorities conveyed Kabul’s message to the Government of Pakistan.

Pakistan, while appreciating Qatar’s efforts as a “brotherly country,” reiterated that any talks with the Afghan Taliban regime would only proceed if Afghanistan ensures its soil is not used for terrorism against Pakistan.

“Negotiations cannot move forward as long as Afghan soil continues to be used for terrorist activities inside Pakistan,” a senior Pakistani official said, reaffirming Islamabad’s firm stance.