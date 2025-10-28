Afghan Taliban unwilling to give written assurances, say diplomatic sources

ISLAMABAD: The third round of Pak-Afghan talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime continued in Istanbul for over ten hours on Sunday, diplomatic sources told ARY News, marking another difficult day of negotiations with little sign of progress.

According to diplomatic sources, the Pak-Afghan dialogue saw extensive discussions on multiple issues, but the Afghan Taliban representatives have so far refrained from giving any written commitments on key matters despite repeated engagement.

The sources revealed that the Pak-Afghan negotiations have reached a stalemate, with hopes for a tangible breakthrough now “extremely limited.”

However, the Afghan Taliban regime was said to have shown an understanding of Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns, particularly regarding the presence and activities of terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil — a key sticking point in the Pak-Afghan peace process.

Diplomatic insiders noted that elements in Kandahar and Kabul continue to resist efforts to curb support for these militant networks, posing a major hurdle in achieving consensus.

Meanwhile, the mediators and hosts of the Istanbul dialogue reportedly acknowledged and agreed with Pakistan’s security concerns, recognizing their validity and importance for regional stability and the future of Pak-Afghan cooperation.

The ongoing Pak-Afghan Istanbul dialogue — aimed at addressing cross-border security issues and strengthening bilateral cooperation — remains inconclusive as both sides continue to navigate complex political and security differences.

Earlier, Pakistan conveyed its final and firm stance to the Afghan Taliban during high-stakes talks in Istanbul, warning that the continued sheltering or patronage of terrorist groups will not be tolerated, security sources told ARY News.

According to the sources, the Pakistani delegation made it explicitly clear that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism against Pakistan, identifying it as the core demand of Islamabad. The delegation urged the Taliban to take verifiable and decisive action against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), whose members are reportedly operating from Afghan territory.