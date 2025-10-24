Pak-Afghan transit trade to be restored once situation returns to normal: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is temporarily suspended owing to security fears. The clearance process will be restored once the situation returns to normal and the border reopens, ARY News reported.

The FBR stated that before the suspension, customs officials had completed the clearance of 363 vehicles carrying import-related goods at the Tourkham, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, and Angoor Adda border crossings.

However, 23 import-related vehicles are currently awaiting clearance at the Tourkham border because the importers have not submitted a goods declaration.

The FBR spokesman noted that these vehicles are carrying potentially perishable products, such as cloths, peanuts, and lentils.

Customs officials will complete the clearance immediately upon the submission of the goods declaration.

The spokesman added that 255 vehicles carrying export goods are parked inside the Tourkham terminal. Additionally, 200 vehicles have been stranded on the Jamrud-Landi Kotal road, though no vehicle carrying import goods is awaiting customs clearance at Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, or Angoor Adda border stations.

The customs clearance operation at the Chaman Border has also been suspended since October 15. The spokesman confirmed that five import and 23 export vehicles are awaiting processing there.

The owners have refused to return the shipment, preferring to wait for the border to reopen and trade to be restored.

A total of 495 vehicles related to transit shipment are waiting at Tourkham and Chaman to cross the border.