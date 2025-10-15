Pak-Afghan war: Afghan Taliban’s fabricated videos, false tank claims exposed

CHAMAN: Amid the temporarily halted Pak-Afghan war, Pakistan has exposed two major propaganda attempts by the occupying Afghan Taliban regime — one involving a staged incident at the Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate in Chaman, and another falsely claiming the capture of Pakistani military tanks, security sources confirmed on Wednesday.

According to security officials, the Afghan Taliban destroyed their side of the gate and then tried to portray the damage as being on the Pakistani side — an effort to mislead the public and distort the realities of the Pak-Afghan war.

Video footage from the Pakistani side shows the Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate completely intact, contradicting Taliban claims. Security sources said the Afghan Taliban have been in disarray since losing over a hundred fighters in overnight clashes during the Pak-Afghan war.

Similarly, in a bid to conceal their heavy losses, the Taliban launched a social media disinformation campaign, sharing fake videos and making false claims of capturing Pakistani military tanks. “The propaganda is a desperate attempt by a defeated force to mask its casualties and loss of ground in the Pak-Afghan war,” the officials said.

Security agencies further clarified that the T-55 tank seen in a viral Taliban video is, in fact, part of their own old Russian-made fleet — not captured from Pakistan.

Despite continued false narratives from the Afghan side, Pakistan’s armed forces remain resolute, defending the nation with full strength and morale.

“The enemy’s lies cannot change the ground realities of the Pak-Afghan war — Pakistan’s forces have effectively repelled the Taliban’s assaults,” the sources added.

The Pak-Afghan conflict rekindled when the Afghan Taliban, Khawarij launched cowardly attacks at four locations in Spin Boldak during the early hours of October 15, but Pakistani forces effectively repelled all assaults.

The attacks were carried out from divided villages, showing complete disregard for civilian safety and local populations. The Afghan Taliban also destroyed the Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side of the border, which the ISPR said reflects a mindset opposed to mutual trade and tribal cooperation.