Pak-Afghan war 2025: 21 illegal Afghan nationals detained in Karachi's Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: At least 21 illegal Afghan nationals have been detained in a joint operation in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Rangers, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and Sohrab Goth police conducted a joint combing operation, during which 21 Afghan nationals residing illegally were taken into custody.

All entry and exit points of the area were sealed, and a thorough house-to-house search was conducted.

Police officials stated that the detained Afghan nationals residing illegally would be sent back through the designated deportation process.

They added that the individuals would first be shifted to a special center established for illegal Afghan residents.

DSP Sohrab Goth said that the operation against illegally residing Afghan nationals will continue.

