Pak-Afghan war: PM calls high-level meeting to review Afghan aggression on Western border

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a high-level security meeting today to review the escalating situation along Pakistan’s western border, where the Afghan Taliban regime has launched a series of aggressive actions — a development that has further intensified the ongoing Pak-Afghan war.

According to sources, the meeting will be held tomorrow at the Prime Minister’s House and will be attended by the chief ministers of all four provinces, along with the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The agenda includes a detailed briefing on the Pak-Afghan war, cross-border hostilities, and the overall national security environment. Officials will deliberate on Pakistan’s response strategy following repeated provocations by the Afghan side and the deteriorating situation along the border.

The session is also expected to review the repatriation plan for Afghan refugees residing across the country — a move being linked to the evolving dynamics of the Pakistan and Afghanistan war and rising internal security concerns.

Sources said that key decisions are likely to be made regarding national security, border management, and diplomatic measures in light of the Pak-Afghan war, which has entered a sensitive phase after repeated acts of aggression by the Afghan Taliban regime.

The meeting will focus on safeguarding Pakistan’s territorial integrity and ensuring a unified national approach to end hostilities and restore peace along the border, amid growing concerns over the regional fallout of the Pak-Afghan war.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan wants a permanent resolution to terrorism originating from Afghanistan to preserve peace between the two neighbours, and to avert any slide into a full-blown Pak-Afghan war.

Opening the federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister stressed that the people of Afghanistan are “brothers and sisters” of Pakistanis and reminded ministers that the countries share a roughly 2,000-kilometre border. He recalled that Pakistan has hosted four million Afghans for decades and has helped them “sincerely within its limited resources.”

He said, however, that militants operating from across the Afghan border had been given a free hand by elements in Afghanistan and continued to carry out deadly attacks — killing Pakistani army officers, soldiers, law-enforcement personnel and civilians — actions that risk escalation into a war if not checked.