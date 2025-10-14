Pak-Afghan War: White flag raised as Taliban abandons post amid fierce Pakistan Army offensive

KURRAM: The Pak-Afghan war has sharply escalated again as Pakistan’s military launched a series of decisive operations against Afghan Taliban fighters and the militant faction known as Fitna al-Khawarij, following repeated cross-border provocations by Taliban regime forces, ARY News reported.

According to security sources, the most recent clashes occurred near the Shorko area of Kurram district, where Afghan Taliban units opened unprovoked fire across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Pakistani forces responded with swift and forceful retaliation, triggering a two-hour-long gun battle. Reports confirm heavy losses were inflicted on Taliban positions, including the destruction of several border posts and at least one enemy tank.

As the Pak-Afghan war flared, Pakistani troops expanded their counteroffensive, targeting and destroying a moving Taliban tank near the border in a precision strike. In another key operation, the Pakistan Army successfully neutralized the Shamshad Post—one of the Taliban’s fortified positions—inflicting a major setback on enemy forces.

The violence forced evacuations in several border-side villages as a precautionary measure. Sources revealed that militants from both the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij fled their posts in disarray following the intense Pakistani bombardment. Notably, a key commander of the Khawarij faction was reportedly killed in the strike.

In the latest development, security sources reported that during a retaliatory operation, Pakistani forces compelled Taliban fighters to raise a white flag at a key Afghan border post—symbolizing surrender. After hoisting the white flag, Taliban regime personnel abandoned the post and fled, marking a symbolic and strategic victory for Pakistan.

These events underline Pakistan’s firm resolve to safeguard its borders amid the intensifying Pak-Afghan war, which had seen a period of relative calm in recent months but has now reignited with greater intensity.

Military officials confirmed that coordinated counter-terror operations remain ongoing, with Pakistan maintaining a high alert status across all volatile sectors. The escalating conflict continues to pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability, as the Pakistan Army doubles down on eliminating cross-border militant threats.

Hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated sharply after Taliban and allied militants attacked Pakistani border posts overnight on October 11–12, 2025. The Pakistan Army launched a strong counteroffensive, killing scores of attackers and capturing multiple positions.

According to ISPR, the Afghan Taliban and the Indian-sponsored Fitna al Khawarij launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, along the Pak-Afghan border. The cowardly action, which included fire and few physical raids, was aimed at destabilizing the border areas to facilitate terrorism, furthering FAK’s nefarious designs.

Exercising the right of self-defence, the alert Armed Forces of Pakistan repelled the assault decisively all along the border and inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban Forces and affiliated Khwarjis.

Precision fires and strikes, as well as physical raids were directed against Taliban camps and posts, terrorist training facilities and support networks operating from Afghan territory, including elements linked to Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), Fitna al Hindustan (FAH) and ISKP/ Daesh. All possible measures were taken to avoid collateral damage and to protect civilian lives.