Trump responds to Pak Afghan war 2025

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will take steps to help ease the recent tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Speaking to media, President Trump said he was aware of the growing strain between the two neighboring countries and claimed that he would address the situation upon returning from the Middle East, describing himself as “an expert in resolving wars.”

While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from the United States to Israel, Trump remarked that he would “look into the issue” after his return.

He said he had always been skilled at ending conflicts and would make another attempt to do so this time as well, recalling that he had once helped prevent a potential war between Pakistan and India “through tariff measures.”

All details about Pak Afghan War 2025

Trump added that it was an honor for him to have “saved millions of lives,” noting that his goal was not to win a Nobel Prize but to save people’s lives.

Meanwhile, according to reports, following recent attacks by Afghan Taliban and the India-backed militant faction Fitanat-ul-Khawarij, the Pakistan Army launched a strong retaliatory operation, destroying multiple enemy posts and temporarily taking control of 21 positions.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan carried out aerial strikes and ground operations targeting Taliban camps and checkpoints, killing over 200 Taliban fighters and militants associated with Fitanat-ul-Khawarij.

The terrorists fled their positions and hideouts, while 23 Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom in the line of duty defending the homeland.