Pakistan values diplomatic ties but will defend national security, asserts FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday expressed deep concern over the recent cross-border aggression by the Afghan Taliban regime, condemning the attacks carried out along the Pak-Afghan border during the night between October 11 and 12, ARY News reported.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the Afghan Taliban regime carried out unprovoked and aggressive actions along the border, which Pakistan termed as contrary to the spirit of peaceful coexistence and brotherly relations. “The attacks violated all principles of good neighborliness,” the spokesperson said, adding that the Pak-Afghan war scenario is being fueled by such reckless behavior.

Pakistan confirmed that it responded with effective defensive action, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The operation, according to the spokesperson, specifically targeted terrorist hideouts, manpower, and equipment being used against Pakistan.

The Foreign Office further stated that during the counteraction, strict measures were taken to ensure the protection of civilians and prevention of collateral damage — a reflection of Pakistan’s responsible conduct amid escalating Pak-Afghan war tensions.

Reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy, Pakistan emphasized that it values relations with Afghanistan based on mutual respect and shared interests, but warned that any further provocations would be met with a firm and effective response.

“Pakistan will continue to take all possible measures to protect its territory and people,” the statement said, adding that any future escalation in the Pak-Afghan war would be a direct consequence of the Taliban regime’s actions.

The Foreign Office also rejected allegations made by Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister in India, calling them “baseless and misleading.” Islamabad noted that such claims are merely an attempt by the Afghan Taliban regime to divert attention from the presence of terrorist groups on its soil, a fact repeatedly highlighted in United Nations reports.

The spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan has consistently raised concerns over the activities of the Khawarij and pro-India terrorist factions operating from Afghan territory — issues that continue to complicate the Pak-Afghan war landscape.

“Counterterrorism is a shared objective,” the spokesperson said, urging the Afghan Taliban regime to prevent its soil from being used against other countries and to take verifiable action against terrorist elements.

The Foreign Office reminded that Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for over four decades purely on humanitarian grounds, and now seeks to regulate their presence in accordance with international norms amid the ongoing Pak-Afghan war challenges.

Concluding the statement, Pakistan reaffirmed its desire for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan, expressing hope that one day the Afghan people will live under a government that truly represents them. The spokesperson said Pakistan expects the Afghan Taliban regime to act responsibly and play its part in ending the Pak-Afghan war tensions once and for all.