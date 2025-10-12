Pak-Afghan War: Army captures 21 Taliban posts, kills over 200 militants

The Pak-Afghan war flared once again as Taliban and allied militants launched an overnight assault on Pakistani border posts. The Pakistan Army responded forcefully, eliminating hundreds of attackers and capturing multiple enemy positions, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

According to the military media wing, “On the night of 11/12 Oct 2025, Afghan Taliban and Indian-sponsored Fitna al Khawarij launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, along the Pak-Afghan border. The cowardly action, which included fire and few physical raids, was aimed at destabilizing the border areas to facilitate terrorism, furthering FAK’s nefarious designs.

Exercising the right of self-defence, the alert Armed Forces of Pakistan repelled the assault decisively all along the border and inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban Forces and affiliated Khwarjis. Precision fires and strikes, as well as physical raids were directed against Taliban camps and posts, terrorist training facilities and support networks operating from Afghan territory, including elements linked to Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), Fitna al Hindustan (FAH) and ISKP/ Daesh. All possible measures were taken to avoid collateral damage and to protect civilian lives.

As a result of these unrelenting operations, multiple Taliban locations were destroyed all along the border; twenty-one (21) hostile positions on the Afghan side of border were also briefly physically captured and multiple terrorist training camps, used to plan and facilitate attacks against Pakistan, were rendered inoperative.

During overnight skirmishes, twenty-three (23) brave sons of Pakistan embraced shahadat while defending territorial integrity of our beloved country against this outrageous action while twenty-nine (29) soldiers are injured. According to credible intelligence estimates and damage assessment, more than two-hundred (200) Taliban and affiliated terrorists have been neutralized while the number of injured is much higher.

The infra-structural damages to Taliban posts, camps, Headquarters and support networks of terrorists are extensive, all along the border and range from tactical to operational depth.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan remain ever ready to protect the territorial integrity, life and property of the people of Pakistan. Our resolve to defend Pakistan’s territorial integrity and to defeat those who threaten our security is unwavering.

While the people of Pakistan prefer constructive diplomacy and dialogue over violence and belligerence, we will not tolerate the treacherous use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

We have noted with concern that this serious provocation has occurred during the visit of Taliban Foreign Minister to India – the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the region. In the interest of regional peace and security, we call upon the Taliban Government to take immediate and verifiable actions to neutralize the terrorist groups, inter alia, FAK, FAH and ISKP/ Daesh operating from their territory.

Otherwise, Pakistan will continue to exercise its right to defend its people by persistent neutralization of terror targets. The Taliban Government should shun any ill-begotten notions and prioritize well being, peace, prosperity and development of Afghan people over irresponsible sabre-rattling.

Last night’s episode vindicates Pakistan’s long-standing position that the Taliban Government is actively facilitating the terrorists. If the Taliban Government continues to sponsor terrorist outfits, in cohorts with India, for shortsighted objective of destabilizing the region, the people and the state of Pakistan will not rest until the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan is completely eliminated.”