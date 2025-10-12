Pakistan warns Taliban: Next terror attack will bring strikes inside Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: In a strong message amid the escalating Pak-Afghan war, Pakistan has warned the Afghan Taliban government that any future terrorist attack in Balochistan or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will invite direct strikes on Taliban posts across the border, security sources said on Sunday.

According to the sources, Pakistan has conveyed that it will not hesitate to target bases of foreign-backed militants and those supporting their proxies inside Afghanistan if cross-border terrorism continues. “Any facilitation of terrorists or their hideouts will be dealt with inside Afghan territory as well,” the sources emphasized.

Referring to the ongoing Pak-Afghan war and growing militant activity along the frontier, the security officials said Pakistan is fully aware of the Taliban’s tactics and propaganda. “You may impress the world with your so-called heroism, but Pakistan knows you far better than anyone else,” they asserted.

The sources further reminded the Taliban leadership of Pakistan’s critical support during the Soviet invasion, saying, “Without Pakistan’s backing, you could never have defeated the Soviet Union.” In a pointed reference to past events, officials questioned, “Has everyone forgotten how you fled from Tora Bora?”

Amid the widening Pak-Afghan war, Pakistani security officials reiterated that the state will continue to defend its sovereignty and will respond decisively to any act of aggression or terrorism originating from Afghan soil.

Earlier, Pakistan ‘rejected’ a ceasefire request from Afghanistan after a strong response to unprovoked firing from the Afghan posts on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Army’s retaliatory operations are continuing with full intensity, as Afghan border posts aiding militants are being precisely targeted along the frontier.

According to security sources, Pakistan has rejected Afghanistan’s request for a ceasefire, vowing to continue action until terrorist threats are completely neutralized.

In the latest developments, another Afghan post was destroyed along the Kurram border, while Kharlachi Sector witnessed effective strikes on multiple Afghan positions.

Security officials confirmed that Afghan camps in Doran Mela and Turkmanzai were also obliterated, while the Shaheedan post in Balochistan’s Bramcha sector was completely demolished.