Pak Afghan war: Rally taken out in Karachi in support of Pakistan armed forces

KARACHI: A late-night rally was held in Karachi in support of the Pakistan Army following unprovoked attacks by Afghan Taliban on Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The young participants of the rally chanted anti-Afghan Taliban slogans, calling them ‘namakharam’

Afghan Taliban regime carried out unprovoked attacks along the Pakistani border, prompting Pakistan to launch an operation named Ghazab-ul-Haq in response.

Following reports of the attack, groups of young people in Karachi took to the streets in various parts of the city, staging rallies in favour of the armed forces.

Participants expressed solidarity with Pakistan’s military and vowed to stand by it.

Meanwhile, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said that may Allah always protect Pakistan and that Afghanistan’s provocation against the country would be met with a strong response.

He added that Pakistan would not hesitate to confront any threats it faces and would take decisive action against any enemy.