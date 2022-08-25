Pak Army, cabinet to donate one-month salary for flood victims

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army officers and all federal cabinet members have announced to donate one month’s salary to flood victims.

According to the statement issued by military’s media wing, army officers have deposited one month’s salary in the flood relief fund while others are also giving financial donations on a voluntary basis.

“All General Officers of the Pakistan Army (all Brigadiers, Major Generals, Lieutenant Generals, and Generals) have donated one month’s pay to go towards relief and humanitarian aid/ration packages for flood-affected families in Pakistan,” the ISPR statement read.

On the other hand, all the members of the federal cabinet have announced to donate one month’s salary to PM’s flood relief fund.

Pakistan Army continues its massive rescue and relief operation in the notified affected areas. In this regard, a Relief and Rescue Organization has been established under Headquarters Army Air Defense Command to manage relief and rescue operations.

So far 40,000 people have been shifted to safe places and more than 137 relief camps established by the army. Additionally, 23,000 people have been provided with medicines and medical assistance in around 200 temporary medical centers.

Similarly, the Army has distributed more than 3700 tents and other necessary items among the victims, the ISPR statement said.

