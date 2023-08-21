Pak Army continues rescue operations in parts of Punjab amid floods

KASUR: Large-scale rescue and evacuation efforts continued in the recent flood-affected areas in parts of Punjab, following the high-level floods in the Sutlej River at two points, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, large-scale relief activities by Pakistan Army are underway in the recent flood-affected areas of Punjab including, Ganda Singhwala, Dhap Sri, Attari, Ghati Kalingar, Aulake, Jamiwala, Kamalpura, Bakarke and Najabat.

Pakistan Army rescue teams engaged in the rescue and transfer activities with the help of boats, while 16 tons of free of cost ration was also distributed to thousand of affected families by the army rescue teams.

Ration packs containing essential food items including flour, lentils, rice, ghee and milk, the distribution is still in process at several locations including Talwarpul, Thathti Bakshi and Najabat.

The rescue teams also arranged the necessary medical assistance for the flood victims. Moreover, the relief operations will continue until the flood situation improves and normal life is restored.