Pak Army wins 3rd Inter Services Combat Shooting Championship 2025: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army clinched the title at the 3rd Inter-Services Combat Shooting Championship 2025, securing victory in all four Inter-Services Matches, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, the closing ceremony of the 45th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet was held at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), Jhelum. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The 45th PARA Central Meet 2025 was conducted from 01 October to 10 November 2025. Over 2000 participants from Pakistan Army, Air Force, Navy, Civil Armed Forces, Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan and Federal Rifle Associations displayed their shooting skills with full zeal and enthusiasm.

Pak Army won the 3rd Inter Services Combat Shooting Championship 2025 by winning all Four Inter Services Matches. Punjab Regiment won the Unit Firing Proficiency Match Group-I. Sepoy Muhammad Irfan of Punjab Regiment won the title of The Master at Arms. Naib Subedar Umar Farooq of Army Marksmanship Unit won The Army Hundred Rifle Match Trophy.

The COAS, while interacting with the participants, commended their outstanding marksmanship and emphasized that “mastery in shooting must remain a core objective of military training.”

Later, the COAS also attended the centenary celebrations of Military College Jhelum (MCJ) as Chief Guest.

COAS inaugurated the Centenary Monument and College Museum, honoring a century of excellence and preserving the institution’s rich heritage. He lauded the institution’s role in nurturing leadership, discipline, and patriotism, commending Alamgirians’ contributions to Pakistan and its Armed Forces. COAS also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps and Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IGT&E).