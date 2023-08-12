Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp near Mithi

In a laudable effort to provide essential healthcare services and support to the underserved regions, the Pakistan Army organized a free medical camp coupled with a ration distribution initiative in the capital city of Tharparkar District, Mithi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The medical camp – established at Posarko – a considerable distance from Mithi, saw the convergence of a dedicated team of military doctors and healthcare professionals.

The camp catered to approximately 2,000 patients, extending medical consultations, distributing crucial medications, and notably offering specialized care to about 700 children.

The particular significance was the focus on maternal and child health, where military doctors provided specialized advice and examinations to ensure the well-being of mothers and children.

Patients from Tharparkar were transported to the medical camp, facilitated by the cooperation of the District Health Officer (DHO) and the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Mithi.

These health entities played a pivotal role in the coordination, ensuring that the health-related materials were efficiently procured and disseminated to those in need.

District Health Officer (DHO) took a proactive role by providing essential health-related materials for the camp, collaborating with the Basic Health Unit (BHU) and the dedicated lady health workers.

The multifaceted efforts were further supported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which contributed to the supply chain, facilitating the seamless distribution of goods.

In a parallel endeavor, a free ration camp was established within the village, ensuring that the vulnerable populations have access to basic sustenance.

Daily food rations and milk cartons were distributed, with a particular focus on children, through the army ration camp. This outreach extended beyond the local residents, encompassing even the lady health workers who tirelessly serve the community.

The patients and their relatives on the occasion appreciated the security forces for arranging the camp.