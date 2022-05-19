Pak Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED blast

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced Shahadat when an improvised explosive device exploded on a military convoy in the Makeen general area of South Waziristan on Thursday, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, a terrorist has been killed during an exchange of fire in an Intelligence Based Operation by security forces in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the statement read.

