Pak army's crushing response on Afghan unprovoked escalation results in death of many Afghan soldiers: Security Sources

Rawalpindi: Unprovoked firing resorted from Afghanistan side on the Pakistan-Afghan border on Saturday night while Pakistan army made a crushing reply resulted in deaths of dozens of Afghan soldiers and Khawarij and several borders post of Afghanistan were destroyed, ARY News reported citing security sources.

The Afghan forces resorted to indiscriminate firing a while ago as per the security sources.

The unprovoked firing targeted Angor Ada, Bajour, Karam, Dir, Chitral, Baram Chah (Balochistan), the security sources apprised.

The security sources said that, the firing was aimed at khawarij who were trying to enter Pakistan.

Alert, vigilant posts of Pakistan army are responding with speedy, forceful and strong reaction, the security sources added.

The Pakistan army giving its prompt response targeted several Afghan posts impressively which resulted in destruction of many Afghanistan border posts, deaths of dozens of Afghan soldiers and Khawarijs.

The security sources said that Taliban were fled leaving their scores of posts while bodies are scattered on the ground.

Pakistan forces vehement response dispersed Khawarij contingents while Afghan posts failed giving cover to Khawarij.

Several Afghan posts, Khawarij contingents were incurred heavy losses while Pakistan army is targeting Khawarij and daish hideouts impressively, the security sources said.

The Security sources added that artillery’s, tanks, light and heavy weapons are being used in retaliatory fire while aerial resources and drones are also being used targeting hideouts of khawarij and daish.

Those Afghan forces headquarters are being targeted who have been providing shelters to daish and fitna Ul Khawarij.

The aggression by Afghanistan is being conducted when Afghan Foreign Minister is visiting India.

Earlier, India will upgrade its technical mission in Afghanistan to a full embassy, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said Friday, as he met his counterpart from Kabul in New Delhi.

Russia is the only country to officially recognise the Afghan Taliban government since they seized control of the country in August 2021, although several nations do have embassies in Kabul.

India had a large embassy in the Afghan capital until the Taliban takeover, when they withdraw most diplomats and downgraded the facility to a technical mission.

“I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India,” Jaishankar told Amir Khan Muttaqi.

UN-sanctioned Muttaqi’s trip to India — cleared after the Security Council granted him a travel waiver — is expected to be closely watched by neighbouring Pakistan, as New Delhi deepens its engagement with the Taliban government.

His visit is the first visit by a top Taliban leader to India since they returned to power.

“We have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity,” Jaishankar said, in comments broadcast at the opening of the meeting.

“However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face.”

The Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic law may appear an unlikely match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, but India has sought to seize the opening.

Diplomatic dynamics in South Asia are driven by long-running distrust between India and Pakistan, with New Delhi seeking to exploit divisions between Islamabad and Kabul.

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan fought a brief but deadly clash in May, their worst confrontation in decades.

Jaishankar praised Kabul’s “solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack”.

“We appreciate your sensitivity towards India’s security concerns,” Jaishankar added.

Muttaqi in reply said that “Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend”, citing aid that India sent following a deadly earthquake in September.

“We will not allow any group to threaten anyone else or use the territory of Afghanistan against others”, he added.

India said Kabul had also offered mining opportunities to India.

“We have a shared interest in boosting trade and commerce,” Jaishankar said.

“Your invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan is also deeply appreciated.”

While the Taliban are seeking diplomatic recognition and legitimacy, analysts suggested India was some way off issuing that.

“India is not in a hurry to provide diplomatic recognition to the Taliban,” Rakesh Sood, India’s former ambassador to Kabul, said ahead of the meeting.