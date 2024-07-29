Pak Army’s sepoy martyred, 16 injured as violent mob attack security forces

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army sepoy embraced martyrdom while 16 others including an officer sustained injuries as a violent mob attacked the security forces employed at Gwadar district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that 30-year-old Sepoy Shabbir Baloch hailed from District Sibi embraced martyrdom in the assault under the garb of so-called Baloch Raji Muchi.

“In addition, the unprovoked assaults by the violent protesters have resulted in injuries to 16 soldiers including an officer. While on the other hand, fake and malicious propaganda is being spread on social media using doctored pictures and videos by the propagandists to gain sympathy and support for the unlawful violent march,” the ISPR added.

The statement read that the security forces displayed extreme restraint to avoid unwarranted civilian casualties despite provocations.

“The violent actions of the mob are unacceptable and those responsible will be brought to justice. All citizens are urged not to fall prey to the propaganda, remain calm and peaceful, and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining public safety and order,” the ISPR said.

The statement read that the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts to sabotage peace and stability of Balochistan.