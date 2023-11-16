Pak Business Express train escapes major accident

The Lahore-Karachi Pak Business Express train has escaped a major accident after the locomotive and a bogie derailed near Kutabpur railway station – Jahanian, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pak Business Express train was derailed while moving from Lahore to Karachi. The derailment has resulted in the closure of the Khanewal-Lodhran Railway Section.

According to the Pakistan Railways officials, all trains will be diverted to the Multan railway section for Karachi.

Sources said the affected train will be moved to the Khanewal railway station.

In August, at least 30 people were dead and over 100 sustained injuries when 10 bogies of Hazara Express travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed near Nawab Shah.

The tragic incident occurred near Saharai Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah when the Hazara Express was en route from Karachi.

The derailment resulted in 10 bogies veering off the tracks, leading to chaos and injuries among the passengers on board.