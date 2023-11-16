22.9 C
Karachi
Friday, November 17, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Pak Business Express train escapes major accident

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Lahore-Karachi Pak Business Express train has escaped a major accident after the locomotive and a bogie derailed near Kutabpur railway station – Jahanian, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pak Business Express train was derailed while moving from Lahore to Karachi. The derailment has resulted in the closure of the Khanewal-Lodhran Railway Section.

According to the Pakistan Railways officials, all trains will be diverted to the Multan railway section for Karachi.

Read more: Train derailment near Padidan suspends rail traffic

Sources said the affected train will be moved to the Khanewal railway station.

In August, at least 30 people were dead and over 100 sustained injuries when 10 bogies of Hazara Express travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed near Nawab Shah.

The tragic incident occurred near Saharai Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah when the Hazara Express was en route from Karachi.

The derailment resulted in 10 bogies veering off the tracks, leading to chaos and injuries among the passengers on board.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.