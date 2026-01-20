Pak–China Agri Investment Conference unlocks USD 4.5 billion investment

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has announced that the Pakistan–China Agri Investment Conference, held on 19 January 2026, has resulted in 79 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Pakistani and Chinese companies with an approximate investment value of USD 4.5 billion, signaling unprecedented confidence of Chinese investors in Pakistan’s agriculture and food sectors.

Talking to the media, the minister said the scale and depth of investment commitments reflect a decisive shift from dialogue to on-ground, investment-led collaboration.

He stated that the conference was specifically structured to deliver tangible outcomes through direct B2B matchmaking, targeted sectoral engagement and project-based investment facilitation, rather than conventional discussions.

He noted that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research undertook extensive preparatory work prior to the conference, including structured engagements with Pakistani industry bodies and Chinese enterprises, to align investment proposals with market demand, technology requirements and national priorities.

As a result, investment agreements were concluded across ten high-impact agricultural and allied sub-sectors, including food processing and value addition, agri-technology, seeds and plant protection, livestock and dairy, meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, fisheries and aquaculture, animal feed, post-harvest infrastructure, and agricultural inputs.

The minister emphasized that these investments will modernize Pakistan’s agricultural value chains, introduce advanced production and processing technologies, and significantly enhance productivity.

He said the inflow of capital and technology is expected to generate large-scale employment, particularly in rural areas, strengthen farm-to-market linkages, and reduce post-harvest losses, thereby improving farmer incomes and rural livelihoods.

Highlighting macroeconomic benefits, Rana Tanveer Hussain stated that the realized investments will contribute meaningfully to GDP growth, expand the industrial base linked to agriculture, and boost export-oriented production of value-added food and agricultural products.

He added that enhanced domestic processing capacity and improved supply chains will also play a critical role in strengthening national food security and stabilizing prices.

The minister further stated that the conference outcomes align with the broader objectives of CPEC Phase II, which prioritizes industrial cooperation, technology transfer and sustainable development.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that signed MoUs are translated into operational projects through active follow-up, institutional coordination and continuous facilitation for investors.