Ishaq Dar to visit Beijing for Pak-China strategic dialogue: FO

Islamabad: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will visit China to co-chair the 7th round of the Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, which is scheduled to take place in Beijing on January 4, 2026, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s visit comes at the invitation of Wang Yi, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Foreign Affairs of China.

The Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue is the highest-level consultative mechanism between Pakistan and China, providing a structured platform to review the full range of bilateral cooperation, along with regional and international developments of mutual interest.

During the Dialogue, the two foreign ministers will also announce a series of initiatives and commemorative events to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China in 2026.

The visit is an important part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects their shared determination to strengthen and expand their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. It also reaffirms their mutual commitment to regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held meeting with ambassador of China Jiang Zaidong Monday afternoon and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Jiang conveyed season’s Greetings and best wishes for new year to DPM/FM on behalf of FM Wang Yi. While reciprocating New Year’s greetings, DPM/FM appreciated China’s strong support for Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national development.

DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm support for China on all core issues including the adherence to the One-China Principle.