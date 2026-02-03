Pak-ID usage surges as daily applications cross 15,000 mark

The use of Pak-ID is steadily increasing, with daily applications crossing the 15,000 mark for the first time.

Authorities have expressed sincere appreciation for the growing use of Pak-ID and the public’s increasing trust in digital services.

Citizens are encouraged to make full use of Pak-ID to avoid long waits and queues at NADRA centres.

Those who are unable to use Pak-ID themselves are advised to visit nearby e-Sahulat centres or make use of self-service counters available at NADRA offices.

Earlier it was reported that more than six million citizens obtained their identity documents through National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) Pak-ID mobile application during 2025, reflecting growing public reliance on digital government services.

In a statement, NADRA expressed its appreciation to citizens for placing strong confidence in the Pak-ID platform.

The authority said the application has significantly improved access to identity-related services and enhanced digital convenience across the country.

NADRA noted that the increasing use of the Pak-ID app underscores its role in streamlining registration processes and supporting Pakistan’s broader push towards digitalisation of public services.