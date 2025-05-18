Pak-India DGMOs to hold talks in hotline contact today: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India’s Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) will contact today as both countries have agreed to the ceasefire, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said.

DPM Ishaq Dar in ARY News talk show ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’ said that the talks continuing at the military level.

“The next phase will be of dialogue,” he said.

“The world agreed to our narrative, it is our victory,” Dar said. “India fails to devise its narrative,” he further said.

Ishaq Dar said that the Pakistan fought its case strongly on diplomatic level. “I have contacted with over 60 countries, our diplomats made more than 100 contacts,” Dar, who has also been Pakistan’s foreign minister, said.

“Pakistan didn’t request any country for the ceasefire,” he said. “We told the US Secretary of State that, we will reply again if India attacks again,” he added.

Pakistan and India’s DGMOs Major General Kashif Abdullah and Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai in their third round of communication reinforced their resolve to maintain peace along the Line of Control (LoC).

During the conversation, both sides agreed on additional confidence-building measures to strengthen the existing ceasefire and emphasized the importance of continued restraint and stability along the LoC.

The exchange also reaffirmed understandings reached in the prior contact held earlier.

The ceasefire arrangement, brokered through diplomatic efforts led by the United States and other countries, is being viewed as a significant move towards regional stability.